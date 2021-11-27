Back to square one: Subways flooded, vehicle movements affected across Chennai

Chennai :

Vehicular movements resumed on these subways only a few days ago after rainwater from the previous spell of rains was pumped out with the help of motors. Besides, Rangarajapuram subway near Kodambakkam has been flooded for over two weeks now, traffic police sources said.





While the Rajamannar Salai and the Anna Main road in KK Nagar, and the stretch under the GN Chetty flyover remain waterlogged for several days vehicles have been rerouted in nearby areas. Mega Mart road in Valasaravakkam too was inundated on Saturday after the overnight spell and vehicles were diverted to Kesavaedhini road to reach Arcot Road.









Traffic from Medavakkam to Sholinganallur has been restricted and diverted to Sholinganallur via Kamatchi Hospital, police sources said.