Chennai rains: Over 400 streets waterlogged, 3 subways closed as red alert continues

Chennai :

According to a Chennai Corporation report, as many as 404 streets reported waterlogging between Thursday and Saturday, of which 20 streets were cleared as of Saturday at 10 am. Works to remove water from the remaining 384 streets in 105 locations are under way.





Some of the waterlogged streets were in T Nagar, Jawahar Nagar, AGS Colony and others. Rangarajapuram two-wheeler subway, Madley subway and Ganeshapuram subway are closed.





Anticipating heavy rains, the civic body has done elaborate arrangements to mitigate flood situations across the city by identifying severe flooding areas. "As many as 820 motor pumps have been placed at identified spots so that the rainwater could be pumped out immediately," an official said.





It may be noted that as many as 1,128 streets and roads were flooded during the recent heavy downpour and some of the streets continued underwater for over a week. Trees felling incidents have been reported in 11 spots and were removed immediately.





*Heavy rains expected today and tomorrow*

The Regional Meteorological Center on Saturday issued a red alert for several districts of Tamil Nadu, including heavy to very heavy rains today and tomorrow, due to atmospheric circulation over the Kanyakumari coast and adjoining Sri Lanka coast.





“Due to atmospheric overlay circulation over Kanniyakumari coast, and adjoining Sri Lanka coast, several districts of Tamil Nadu – Chennai, Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Villupuram, Cuddalore, Mayiladathurai, and Nagapattinam, Puducherry and Karaikal are given red alert predicting heavy to very heavy rains for today and tomorrow,” said N Puviarasan, Director, Area Cyclone Warning Centre, Regional Meteorological Center (RMC), Chennai.









Today, Tiruvallur and Ranipet witness extremely heavy rains, and heavy to very rains is expected to receive over Chennai, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Villupuram, Tiruvannamalai, Vellore, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Kanniyakumari and Ramanathapuram districts of Tamil Nadu. Also, Tiruchy, Pudukottai, Perambalur, Ariyalur, Kallakurichi, Salem, Namakkal, Tiruppur, Erode, Coimbatore, the Nilgiris, Thenkasi, Cuddalore, and delta districts will experience heavy rains along with thunderstorms.





Weather officials said that heavy to very heavy rain with thunderstorm is likely to occur at a few places over north coastal Tamil Nadu - Chennai, Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Villupuram, Cuddalore, Mayiladathurai, and Nagapattinam, Puducherry and Karaikal area on Sunday. And thunderstorms with heavy rain to shower over Ariyalur, Perambalur, Kallakurichi, Salem, Dharmapuri, Tiruppur, Coimbatore, Erode and Nilgiris districts of Tamil Nadu.





“Only till Sunday, Chennai is expected to receive heavy rains after that it would gradually decrease. As a new low-pressure area is likely to form over South Andaman Sea on November 29, and it would move towards the west-northwest, so there won’t be any impact for Tamil Nadu as of now,” said Puviarasu.





Fishermen are advised not to venture into the sea till Sunday due to cyclonic storm is expected to blow at a speed of 40 kmph to 50 kmph along the Kanyakumari coast, southwest Bay of Bengal and South Tamil Nadu coast.





According to RMC, rainfall over Tamil Nadu has increased by 79 per cent from October 1 till date, and Chennai received 106 cm against its normal rainfall of 60 cm, followed by Villupuram 103 cm against 41 cm of rainfall. Meanwhile, during the last 24 hours, Tiruvallur received 20 cm of rainfall, Chengalpattu 18 cm, Kancheepuram 17 cm, and Cuddalore 11 cm.