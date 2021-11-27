Repeat deluge in 10 days dismays Chennai residents

Chennai :

The Rangarajapuram two-wheeler subway has remained closed for the past four days due to waterlogging. The remaining 21 subways, which were maintained by the Chennai Corporation and Highways Department, were free from waterlogging and traffic was allowed throughout the day.





Several parts of the city that were affected by the last week’s rains, following which the Corporation officials had cleared and desilted the drains, were again waterlogged. Ashok Nagar, KK Nagar and Virugmabakkam residents complained that the desilting and clearing of stormwater drains by the civic body seem to have no effect.





Officials said 847 motor pumps were kept ready to remove stagnant water but only 131 pumps were put into use on the day. As many as 46 earthmovers were also used.





Meanwhile, Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) officials said, under the influence of recurrent above normal rainfall activity, northeast monsoon seasonal rainfall from October 1 to November 25 has been largely excess, with more than 70 per cent than average rainfall. Almost all districts except Madurai received excess rainfall during the northeast monsoon.





Chennai and neighbouring districts, including Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu, had excess rainfall of 56 per cent to 67 per cent than average from October 1 to November 25. Until 5.30 pm on Friday, Karaikal recorded 91 mm of rainfall, followed by 56 mm in Nagapattinam and 33.8 mm in Chennai.