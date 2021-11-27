Two South Koreans escape from house arrest

Chennai :

Choi Yong Suk and Choe Jaewon, Managing Director and General Manager, respectively, of Chowel India Private Limited, allegedly used fake documents to travel to Manipur through Bengaluru and then fled the country through Myanmar to Indonesia and later to South Korea.





The duo was involved in GST evasion over which a case was filed at the Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate, Economic Offences-I, Egmore. Following arrest, they were shifted to the Tiruchy detention facility, where foreigners facing criminal charges are lodged. The two had then approached Supreme Court and got an order to be detained in a place of their choice in Chengalpattu. They also paid for the house and police expenses.





Interestingly, the driver of the duo had tipped the police off about their possible escape to Korea following which, police registered criminal cases against them for possession of fake documents.





Anticipating arrest in the fresh case, the duo had approached the High Court seeking permission to be detained at their residence as ordered by the SC. However, the judge dismissed the petition.





Yet, the two managed to give police a slip. “Two weeks ago, the two had managed to flee the country, before we shifted them to a jail,” a police officer said.