Stalin’s Kolathur shines light on failed urban planning

Chennai :

The BJP had also criticised Stalin for “letting down the people in Kolathur”, the constituency he has been representing for 10 years. BJP leader and actor Khushbu Sundar, in an earlier statement, had said that Stalin should have transformed Kolathur into a ‘smart’ constituency in the last decade.CHENNAI: Continuous rain on Friday resulted in water stagnation in most parts of the Kolathur constituency. Important roads in Periyar Nagar and Jawahar Nagar were closed to the public due to water stagnation.





