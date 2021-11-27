MLA celebrates former LTTE chief’s birth anniv, booked

The city police slapped a case against MLA and Tamilaga Vazhvurimai Katchi leader T Velmurugan and six others for observing the birth anniversary of slain LTTE leader V Prabhakaran by bursting crackers in public place on Thursday night.

MLA T Velmurugan (File Photo) Chennai : The Ice House police registered the case under IPC Sections 143, 269, 285 and 290 against Panruti MLA Velmurugan, Kumaran, Kumarappa, Venugopal, Chezhian, Venkat and Nathikan. The accused were charged with gathering in public place without permission despite the pandemic lockdown norms still being in effect. The incident happened in the midnight at Saiva Muthaiah Street in Royapettah. Related Tags : LTTE | V Prabhakaran | T Velmurugan