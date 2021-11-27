Probe on as villagers recover idol from Palar riverbed

Chennai :

On Thursday evening, the villagers of Kalukapallam noticed the idol in the Palar riverbed. They recovered and cleaned the idol which was later identified it as Lord Iyakirivar idol. They then informed the Village Administrative Officer (VAO). Soon, the village-level officials along with their superiors in the Revenue Department came to the village and took the idol to the Taluk office.





The four-feet tall idol made of Panchaloha is believed to have been sculpted during the Vijayanagara empire, said officials. The Revenue officials then handed over the idol to the government treasury and are inquiring how the idol came to the Palar riverbed and whether any smuggling groups are behind this.