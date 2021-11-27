Speeding vehicle mows down five women, one killed near Madhavaram

Chennai :

According to the police, the incident happened when a Toyota Innova driven by a yet-to-be identified driver ploughed into a group of women who were sitting near the road in Periyamathur near Madhavaram on Thursday.





The deceased was identified as Santhi (36) of Perumalkoil Street in Periyamathur, while the injured persons are Srikala (36), Mahesh Kumar (42), Sunguna (41) and Kalaiselvi (15). All the victims belonged to the same neighbourhood, and have all been admitted to Government Stanley Government Medical College Hospital immediately after the mishap.





Meanwhile, a chartered accountancy student who allegedly drove a car in a rash manner was arrested following an accident that killed a 55-year-old security guard returning home on a cycle, near Gandhi Statue on Thursday.



