Constable recruitment results out

Chennai :

In all, 11,812 candidates (including 3,065 women and 3 transgender candidates) have been selected through this common recruitment-2020, a press release from the TNSURB said. This includes 3,845 candidates for Armed Reserve (AR), 6,545 for Tamil Nadu Special Police (TSP), 129 for Prison Department and 1,293 for Fire and Rescue Services Department.





The board had published a notification on September 17, 2020, for conducting Common Recruitment to fill up 11,741 vacancies and 72 backlog vacancies of Gr II police constables, Gr II jail warders and firemen in Police, Prison and Correctional Services, and Fire and Rescue Services Departments.





The provisionally selected candidates would be subjected to medical examination and verification of character and antecedents through the respective departments before issuance of appointment letters.