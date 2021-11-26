36-year-old Lieutenant commander from Delhi drown in Kovalam beach

Chennai :

The missing officer was identified as J R Suresh, a Lieutenant commander in the Indian Navy currently posted in Delhi. Two days ago, Suresh had come to his father-in-law's house in Thoraipakkam along with his family. On Thursday, the family had visited Kovalam beach and stayed at a private resort near the beach. Police said that around 5 pm Suresh took his family to the beach. As nobody seemed interested to swim. Suresh was swimming alone.













After some time, family members noticed that huge waves were coming from the sea and asked Suresh to return to the shore. Police said that while Suresh tried to return to the shore he was carried away by the waves and was unable to swim. Soon on hearing the cries the fishermen jumped into the sea and tried to rescue Suresh but all their efforts went in vain.





The coastal guards began the rescue operation along with fishermen in the evening, but Suresh was not traced till night. On Friday morning, the Navy joined the rescue operations and found him. Police said as it was raining in Kovalam, they couldn't use helicopters. His body was retrieved from the seashore not far away from Kovalam on Friday afternoon.