Increase in risk allowance for Tamil Nadu cops from November

Chennai :

The hike from Rs 800 to Rs 1,000 per month was announced by Chief Minister MK Stalin in Assembly.





It was decided that enhancement of risk allowance to the police personnel from the rank of Grade II Police Constables to Inspectors of Police, Technical Officer and Inspector (Technical)/Sub-Inspector (Technical) of Police Radio Branch Staff and Single Digit Finger Print Bureau personnel in Tamil Nadu Police Department, as per recent government order.





The increase in the risk allowance will add additional burden of over Rs 31 crore per financial year, according to the order





The Director General of Police while recommending the hike has stated that during the current pandemic, the police personnel worked tirelessly risking their lives to enforce the lockdowns and regulations announced by the government. In this process, many police personnel lost their lives after getting affected by the COVID. Considering the risk undertaken by them working as frontline workers in containing the pandemic, it is necessary that the existing risk allowance be increased appropriately.





It was also decided to increase risk allowance from Rs 900 to Rs 1,000 per month for Deputy Superintendents of Police Additional Superintendents of Police, in general category alone.