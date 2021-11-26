1.3 cr people in Tamil Nadu yet to take 1st Covid jab

Chennai :

Tamil Nadu Health Secretary, J. Radhakrishnan said the state recorded 2,011 Covid deaths in August, September and October.

He added that only 5 per cent of people who have taken the vaccine have died while the remaining 95 per cent population who died had not taken the vaccine or had just taken the first dose.

As many as 109 people who died even after vaccination or 5 per cent were mainly due to co-morbidities and delayed treatments, the Health Secretary said.

Of the 95 per cent people who died of Covid-19, 84 per cent or 1,675 fatalities were recorded among those who have not taken even the first dose of the vaccine, while 11 per cent (227) had taken the first jab, the data added.

He insisted that people be made aware of the fact that vaccines are lifesavers against Covid-19 and urged all eligible people to take the jab.

Radhakrishnan said: "According to health data, the risk of an unvaccinated person dying due to Covid-19 is 3.5 times more than that of a vaccinated person. This is one of the substantial evidence available with us that would make a common man understand the importance of vaccination and the need to take vaccines at the earliest."

The state has ample quantity of vaccines available with it, he said, adding that all districts bordering Kerala need to continue to stay alert as frequent travel and movement of people from both states takes place.

Tamil Nadu Health Minister, Ma Subramanian told IANS: "The Health Secretary has directed all district collectors to make people aware of the importance of vaccination against Covid-19 and the death of those unvaccinated due to the infection is 3.5 times more than those who have been vaccinated. We have asked the district collectors to communicate this data to the people down to the grassroot level and appeal them to take the jab. We have ample quantity of vaccines."

The Health Minister said after finding that Covid-19 cases are reducing, people in some areas of the state have let down their guard and warned that this would lead to serious consequences and urged people of the state to follow protocols.



