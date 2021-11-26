Madras HC seeks response to scrapping of COVID form

New Delhi :

A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Jyoti Singh issued notice to the Ministry of Aviation, Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), and Air India Ltd on the petition which said the self-declaration form requires knowledge of technology and a smartphone along with the seat number which is not there with many passengers. The court listed the matter for further hearing on December 23.





The petition by Sumita Kapil, a practicing advocate, sought direction from the authorities to do away with/scrap with the self-declaration form provided under the Air Suvidha App. The petition, filed through advocate Shaan Mohan, gave instances of various passengers who were not able to board the flight from abroad to India as they were unable to fill their forms on smartphones and submit them online before boarding the plane despite having tickets and negative RTPCR test reports.