Sr citizen attacked, robbed in Kilpauk

Chennai :

The victim, Sadasivam of Guduvanchery, visited a medical shop at Purasawalkam to get Rs 14.5 lakh due from its owner, Vinoth, for Sadasivam’s son Thamizhmani, a drug supplier.





While Vinoth was not in the shop, another man allegedly approached Sadasivam claiming to take him to Vinoth and made him board a two-wheeler. Near Gangadheeswarar temple, the man allegedly threatened Sadasivam at knifepoint and relieved him of one sovereign gold ring and Rs 1,000 in cash before fleeing the spot. Sadasivam was also attacked in the incident.





Based on a complaint, the Kilpauk police have registered a case and launched a hunt for the suspect.





History-sheeter held for phone theft in Tirumangalam





The Tirumangalam police arrested a 24-year-old history-sheeter within hours of him stealing a mobile phone from a house at Padi Kuppam.





The accused, Lakshmanan, of Mangadu, has several cases pending against him in KK Nagar, Valasaravakkam, Aminjikarai and Koyambedu, said the police.





The incident happened on Wednesday afternoon when the victim, Muthuramalingam, a grocer, returned home for lunch. When he stepped out of the restroom, he found his mobile phone kept in the house missing and lodged a complaint at the Tirumangalam police station, after neighbours informed him that a man was spotted leaving his house. With the help of CCTV footage, the police identified the suspect and secured him from Tirumangalam itself within a few hours. He was remanded in judicial custody on Thursday.



