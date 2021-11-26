Patrol team nabs gang with machetes in Tambaram

Chennai :

The team of personnel from Tambaram police were on bicycle patrol at night when they spotted five men on three bikes carrying machetes around 7 pm on Wednesday.





The officials immediately intercepted the bikes and managed to catch four of them. They were identified as Pradeep, Lokeshwaran, Thangadurai and Alan Raj, and seized two machetes from them. After taking them to the station, the police found that Pradeep and Lokeshwaran have a few attempts to murder cases pending against them in Tambaram police station.





A case was registered and all four were arrested. Taking note of their antecedents, officials are questioning them in detail to find out if they were planning for any robbery or plotting to murder some person. Officials are also searching for David Raj, the fifth person who was part of the gang but managed to escape from the spot.