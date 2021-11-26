Plea for CBI probe in murder case against Cuddalore MP set aside

The Madras High Court on Thursday dismissed a plea seeking directions to the CBI to probe the murder case in which Cuddalore MP TRV Ramesh is an accused.
Chennai: Justice M Nirmal Kumar set aside the plea by Senthil Vel, son of the deceased Govindarasu, and directed the CB-CID’s Villupuram range ASP to monitor the investigation. Expressing dissatisfaction over CB-CID probe, the petitioner said the accused was an influential person belonging to the ruling DMK. Public prosecutor Hasan Mohamed Jinnah opposed it and said the inquiry officer would be changed. Recording the submissions, the court allowed the CB-CID to proceed with a condition that the ASP, CB-CID, should monitor the investigation. The matter is related to the death of Govindarasu in the cashew nut factory owned by the MP.
