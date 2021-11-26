Scientific evidence available on need for booster dose: Virologist

Virologist Dr T Jacob John said there were more than enough scientific evidence proving the need for a booster dose of COVID vaccines.
Vellore: When asked about ICMR chief Dr Balram Bhargave’s recent statement that there was no scientific evidence on the need for a third dose, John said, “I do not know what scientific evidence he has in mind. ln vaccines, both the first and second doses are considered primary doses and their immunity wanes between six months to one year after the second dose. Hence this is the right period to provide the booster dose to ensure enhanced protection.” “To prevent breakthrough infections and interference with the transmission chain, and for personal protection, a booster dose is must,” he added. Stating that immunity from corona virus will be gone within a year after the second dose, he underlined the need for a booster dose as the virus was still active as seen from the number of cases, though limited, being reported across the country. The booster dose is key for senior citizens and those with comorbidities.
