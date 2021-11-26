Platform ticket price reverted to Rs 10 in Chennai following relaxation of restrictions

Chennai :

A statement issued by the SR said, “In light of the easing of restrictions imposed due to the pandemic, it has been decided to revert the platform ticket price from Rs 50 to Rs 10.” The reduced price came to immediate effect on Thursday. Earlier this year, the Chennai Division of Southern Railway had increased the price of platform tickets at the major stations to Rs 50 to discourage overcrowding amid the pandemic. The pricing regulation has been causing discomfort to the passengers and many had been urging the authorities to reduce the price, more so after the government relaxed COVID restrictions.



