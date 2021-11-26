Constable of Kasimedu police station suspended for drunken brawl

A police constable was placed under suspension for creating ruckus in public under the influence of alcohol in Kilpauk and threatening a fellow constable when confronted.
Chennai: The incident happened on Tuesday when head constable Velraj, of the Kilpauk police station, was on patrol duty. He found three men consuming liquor on the pavement of Azhagappa Road-Flowers Road junction and disturbing passersby and motorists. When he confronted them, the trio allegedly abused the constable too. On information, all three were picked up and taken to the police station. Inquiries revealed that one of them, Vimalraj, is a constable attached to the Kasimedu police station. While his friends Lawrence and Santhosh were remanded, a report was submitted to the Joint Commissioner (North), A T Durai Kumar, on Vimalraj’s behaviour. On Wednesday, Vimalraj was placed under suspension and the official confirmed it when DT Next contacted him.
