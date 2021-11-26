Consider shifting Siva Shankar Baba to pvt hosp in Chennai: Court

Chennai :

CN Siva Shankaran alias Siva Shankar Baba submitted that he had undergone implantation of three stents on June 8 but was now experiencing chest pain. He had suffered three massive heart attacks while in jail, he said. The government doctors diagnosed that one of three stents was not implanted properly and wanted to redo the procedure, Baba said in the petition, adding that he was facing risk to his life and sought direction to allow him to undergo treatment at a private hospital.





However, the government counsel said he was provided proper treatment in the jail itself. “If the situation arises for specialised treatment, the authorities are taking him to the government hospital. Hence, there is no need to admit the accused to a private hospital,” the Prisons Department said in its counter. Recording the submissions, Justice M Nirmal Kumar held that if the government doctor advised specialised treatment, the department should consider admitting him to a private hospital.



