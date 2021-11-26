Govt doctor ends life by lethal injection at Chennai hotel

Chennai :

The deceased, Maheshwara Rao (34) from Cuddalore, was working as a general practitioner at the Government Royapettah Hospital (GRH) for the past three years. On Wednesday, he checked into a hotel on Dr Radhakrishnan Salai in his car and asked his driver Karthik to go home.





As he did not turn up for work on Thursday, his friend tried to contact him but could not reach him. He then enquired Karthik about his whereabouts and went to the hotel.





The room was locked from inside and the doctor did not respond. Then the hotel staff opened the door with spare key to find him lying dead on the bed. A suicide note found on the table said that no one was responsible for his death.





On information, a police team from the Royapettah police station led by the inspector Prem Anand recovered the body and sent it to the Government Royapettah Hospital for autopsy. Police have seized the syringe and other medicines from his room for forensic examination to confirm if he died of lethal injection.





He is survived by his wife Nandhini, who is also a doctor. The Royapettah police have registered a case and further investigation is on.



