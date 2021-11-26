Mask compliance on decline in Chennai as active cases drop

Chennai :

The fifth round of the survey was conducted between October 30 and November 1, randomly on 62 streets—32 streets each in slum and non-slum areas. At each survey point, 50 individuals outdoors and 20 individuals indoors were observed.





“A total of 3,200 individuals were observed outdoors and 1,280 individuals indoors on 64 selected streets. Face mask compliance was 32 per cent in the slums and 35 per cent in the non-slum outdoor areas of Chennai Corporation. Around 48 per cent of the slum and 46 per cent of the non-slum population did not wear any mask outdoors,” the report said.





The report added that indoor mask compliance was 14 per cent and 21 per cent in the slums and non-slums respectively. As much as 58 per cent of the slum population and 54 per cent of the non-slum population did not wear masks indoors.





During the fourth round of the survey conducted in July, outdoor face mask Compliance was 41 per cent in the slum areas and 47 per cent in the non-slum areas. Face mask compliance indoors was 24 per cent and 33 per cent in slums and non-slum areas respectively.





The report also added that there were no entry restrictions at indoor public places like grocery shops, vegetable shops, religious places and others.