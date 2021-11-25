DT Impact: DPH orders action to curb forgery of vaccination certificate

Chennai :

The report highlighted how impersonation has become rampant at government vaccination centres.





On Tuesday, the government instructed all Deputy Directors of Health Services to take necessary action and issue instructions to all field staff not to indulge in such practices. They have also been asked to not entertain mediators or brokers or agents in approaching such activities, considering the report.





They should also ensure that certificates are issued only after vaccination. Further, they have been instructed to take necessary disciplinary action on the staff entering details of beneficiaries in CoWIN portal without vaccination and issueing false certificates.