Man injured as car turns turtle after hitting buffalo near Sriperumbudur

A 29-year-old man was injured after his car turned turtle after hitting a buffalo near Sriperumbudur on Wednesday. The buffalo died on the spot.

Chennai : The injured was identified as Murali of Kardampakkam village near Sriperumbudur. Police said Murali was travelling on Sriperumbudur-Kundrathur road when nearing Puthunallur village his car hit a buffalo and turned turtle. Somangalam police visited the spot admitted Murali to a private hospital in Sriperumbudur and cleared the body of the buffalo. The police have registered a case. The locals said several similar accidents are happening and urged the government to take action against those not taking proper care of their cattle.