Chennai trio attempts to sexually assault woman in moving car, one held

The Nungambakkam police have arrested a man and launched a hunt for his two friends who allegedly tried to misbehave with a woman after offering a lift on Tuesday night.
Chennai: The police said the victim met the accused at a pub in Nungambakkam. While she boarded the car after the accused offered to drop her, the trio tried to misbehave with her. The girl screamed for help and the car came to a halt near the Sri Lankan Embassy on Sterling Road. While she stepped out and quarrelled with the trio, passersby alerted the police. While the men fled the spot, the police rescued the woman. Among the trio, Gowtham of Vellore, was arrested on Wednesday. A hunt has been launched for others.
