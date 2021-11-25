Chennai Police on search for gang of six in history-sheeter’s murder case

Chennai :

The deceased, Vignesh (30), has many cases pending in the Chengalpattu police station. On Tuesday, he went to the Chengalpattu court for a hearing and from there went to his mother-in law’s house with his wife and two children. Around 9.30 pm Vignesh received a call and stepped outside the house. The police said while Vignesh was talking over the phone six men on bikes attacked him with sickles. Though Vignesh tried to run, the gang chased and hacked him to death. The Chengalpattu Taluk police, who retrieved the body and sent it for autopsy, registered a case. The police said Vignesh had an ongoing issue with his rival, Anwar, and suspect he might be behind this murder.



