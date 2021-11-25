Chlorination of drinking water in full swing in Chennai

Chennai :

According to a Metro Water press release, the water manager has doubled the number of samples tested every day across the city. “Earlier, water samples were taken for testing at 300 locations every day. Due to the rain, the number of samples has been increased to 600. As of Tuesday, 8,929 samples have been collected since the rain began,” the release said. The release added that as much as 11 tonnes of liquid chlorine is being used every day at Kilpauk, Surapet, Chembarambakkam, Puzhal and Veeranam water pumping stations and 16 distribution stations. This ensures the safety of the drinking water. “Apart from this, work is underway to distribute 15 lakh chlorine tablets to the residents in the tenements maintained by Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board. As of now, 7.25 lakh tablets have been distributed. Also, awareness campaigns are being conducted,” the release added. To avoid rain-related illnesses, the residents are advised to mix one chlorine tablet in 15 litres of water and use the water after 2 hours. Also, the Metro Water requests the residents not to store water in their houses as the water supply has been streamlined. Presently, the water manager supplies around 1,000 million litres per day.



