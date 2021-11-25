Chennai Corporation team to track complaints

The Greater Chennai Corporation has constituted a team of officials to contact the persons who raised rain-related complaints and verify whether their complaints were rectified.
Chennai: According to a Corporation official, officials from the education department of the civic body have been drafted to form the team. “The team of 15 officials will call all the complainants who contacted the monsoon control room during the recent rains. This is the first time the civic body has formed a team to check if the complaints were attended to,” the official said. Between November 6 and 22, the civic body control room received 30,826 complaints, of which more than 28,000 were attended to rectified, as per the report. The remaining complaints are pending. When asked the reason for the move, the official explained that some field-level officials tend to send false reports without actually rectifying the issue. “The move has been taken to identify such officials and make them accountable,” he added. Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi issued an order a few days ago to constitute the team. It may be recalled that the civic body opened a monsoon control room in the Ripon Building and expanded the number of telephone lines to 50 so that more residents can contact the civic body. “Action will be taken against field officials who submitted false reports,” the official said.
