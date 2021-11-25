Chennai: RTO, accountant under lens for swindling Rs 8.8L

Chennai :

The accused officers allegedly collected Rs 11.94 lakh as life tax from 11 vehicle owners but on record, the collected amount was shown as Rs 3.05 lakh while the rest was allegedly swindled by them.





The accused were identified as G Selvi, who worked as an accountant at the Marthandam RTO office and K Palaniswamy, then Regional Transport Officer at RTO. Selvi is currently posted in Tiruchendur RTO in Thoothukudi. Palaniswamy is working as RTO in Perambalur.





The DVAC registered a case under the Prevention of Corruption Act along with IPC sections 120-B, 167, 466 and 409.