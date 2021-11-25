Chennai: RTO, accountant under lens for swindling Rs 8.8L

Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption sleuths are probing how an RTO and an accountant of a regional transport office swindled money to the tune of Rs 8.8 lakh, collected as life tax for vehicles while registering 11 vehicles — cars and SUVs — in Marthandam RTO in Nagercoil, during 2019 and 2020.
Chennai:
The accused officers allegedly collected Rs 11.94 lakh as life tax from 11 vehicle owners but on record, the collected amount was shown as Rs 3.05 lakh while the rest was allegedly swindled by them.
The accused were identified as G Selvi, who worked as an accountant at the Marthandam RTO office and K Palaniswamy, then Regional Transport Officer at RTO. Selvi is currently posted in Tiruchendur RTO in Thoothukudi. Palaniswamy is working as RTO in Perambalur.
The DVAC registered a case under the Prevention of Corruption Act along with IPC sections 120-B, 167, 466 and 409.
