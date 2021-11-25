Chennai Police arrest chit fund fraud accused using vax details

Chennai :

The police who had the accused’s, Sasikala, Aadhaar details from the Directorate Medical and Rural Health Services (DMS) confirmed that she received her first dose of vaccine 20 days ago in Vishnu Kanchi at Kancheepuram district.





The police later received the last four digits of the phone number with which she registered for the vaccination and established her contact number after speaking to authorities in Delhi. Later, they traced the phone number and secured the person. She was remanded in judicial custody on Tuesday.





The police said she, along with Easwari, collected Rs 78 lakh from people in 2018 in the name of Deepavali chit fund and defaulted on reimbursement.





The CCB had registered a case in 2019 based on a complaint and they had already arrested Easwari, while Sasikala was absconding.





The police said Sasikala had been shifting from one place to another to avoid getting traced and lost her savings.