Virtual art exhibit to display Madhubani, Tanjore painting

Chennai :

“As an art educator, I have trained hundreds of students. Their talent and creativity have always fascinated me. This is my attempt to provide them with a platform to showcase their best works to patrons and audiences alike. This is a curated exhibition that brings together a variety of wonderful art, young talent, and creative inspiration,” says Sushila Prakash, who pursued her passion for art after a career as a lawyer for over 25 years.





She adds that the exhibition will feature a wide variety of paintings from different styles. “The paintings will be unique and original works of my students and myself, which include Kerala mural, oil painting, acrylic painting, Warli, Madhubani, Persian mural, Tanjore painting, Pattachitra and modern art. Any revenue generated by the sale of paintings will go to the artist who created the paintings.”









Persian Mural Madhubani





The artist stresses that she decided to take a virtual route because of the increased interest and comfort of engagement with online platforms. “I have students from across the world. The increased interest and comfort of engagement with online platforms, due to COVID, allowed us to present this exhibition with artworks of my students from various countries. In addition, virtual platforms also offer art enthusiasts an immersive and interactive experience online, allowing them to engage with art in a 360-digital fashion, offering a similar experience as in a physical art exhibition. We believe this is a great opportunity to present this exhibition online for a global audience and not restricted to just one city,” shares Sushila. The virtual exhibition can be viewed - https://www.sushilaprakash.in/confluence2021.