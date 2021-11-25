Heritage group curates guide to lesser-visited places in Chennai

Chennai :









Winners Bakery in Alwarpet





Soon, they will be publishing it as a guide for people to discover and understand the city better. A member from Madras Inherited said, “The first place we identified was Rex Fashions in Mylapore. It was started as a tailoring shop by MS Menon in 1945. In 1982, his sons changed the tailoring shop into a readymade garments store and renamed it Rex Fashions which soon became a household name in and around Chennai. It became the go-to place for fashion on a budget and tailoring services for custom-made clothing. The other places are Smith Stocking & Co in Parrys, Winners Bakery in Alwarpet, The Old Curiosity Shop in Mount Road, Taj Pens located off RK Mutt Road on Vedanta Desigar Swami Street, Tamil Nadu Police Museum and Alwar bookshop in Luz Church Road.”