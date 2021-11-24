Kamal Haasan 'recovering well' from COVID-19, says daughter Shruti Haasan

Chennai :

Kamal Haasan, who on Monday shared his diagnosis with fans and followers on social media, is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital here.





Shruti Haasan today expressed gratitude towards well-wishers for their prayers and also gave an update about her father's health on Twitter.





"Thank you for all your wishes and prayers for my father's health. He is recovering well and is looking forward to interacting with all of you soon!!" she wrote on the microblogging site.





In a brief statement Monday, Kamal Haasan had said he experienced "mild cough" following his return from the US.





The 67-year old actor-politician, who celebrated his birthday on November 7, continues to be involved in filmmaking and television shows as well.





His upcoming projects include Lokesh Kanagaraj's action film Vikram and the long-awaited "Indian-2". Also, Haasan also hosts reality TV show "Bigg Boss Tamil" season 5 on Star Vijay channel.