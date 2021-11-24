Alfalfa, purple radish: Microgreens in demand among Chennaiites

Chennai :

In the past few months, she has been noticing an increase in demand for colourful microgreens. “Alfalfa was first cultivated in Iran, a bit before 490 BC. It has been widely used in native medicine across the globe.





Studies have shown that alfalfa sprouts and microgreens have amazing health benefits for stomach, intestines, and asthma issues. It also has a flushing out effect on kidneys and the bladder, especially, for women. You can add microgreens to chappati dough or mix it with any Indian gravies. Many health-conscious Chennaiites are buying two trays of alfalfa microgreens for a week’s consumption. The same is the demand for radish. Radish microgreens are one of the most quickly growing microgreens and come in beautiful hues of pink and purple. Along with being super spicy in dishes, they are also loaded with antioxidants and help make you stay young,” says Pradipa.





Other varieties of microgreens that are in demand are peas, beetroot microgreen and corn. Speaking about the benefits of radish microgreens, she adds, “Radish microgreens has 40 per cent more vitamin C than fully grown radishes. Many like it because it is the easiest way to add spice and crunch to salads. During winter, the immunity of children and the elderly is reduced. Adding radish microgreens would boost immunity during this period.”