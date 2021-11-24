Sriperumbudur: 28-year-old man left to babysit 5-year-old, rapes her

Chennai :

Police said the girl’s parents left her alone in the house since her two siblings were not feeling well and had to go to the hospital on Tuesday. Police said the parents had asked their relative to take care of the girl for a while. Since they did not return for a long time and getting late for work, their relative had asked Panjin, a construction worker from Bihar who was staying in the locality to look after the girl. Police said Panjin raped the girl. As soon as the parents returned home the girl cried and narrated the incident to them. Later they filed a complaint at the Sriperumbudur all-women police station and the police who registered a case under POCSO Act arrested Panjin and he was remanded in judicial custody.