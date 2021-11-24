Three children missing from home run by NGO in Vyasarpadi

Chennai :

The centre which gives shelter to children from disadvantaged backgrounds currently has a strength of 120 children. The home’s manager Abraham Arul Jayam found out that three children aged 13 and 14 were missing on Monday evening and searched for them in the neighbourhood. After finding out that they did not return to their homes in Maduravoyal, Velachery and Kannikapuram, he lodged a complaint at Vyasarpadi police station. Police registered a case and have launched a hunt for the missing boys.