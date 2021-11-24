Woman pedalling home from work run over by bus in Velachery

Chennai :

The deceased, Sangeetha of Dharmalingam Street, worked as domestic worker in the locality. The accident happened when she was returning home on her bicycle. Police said Sangeetha was waiting to cross the 100 Feet Road at a junction when a private bus coming from Pallikaranai knocked her down while negotiating a turn and ran over Sangeetha, killing her on the spot. On information, Guindy traffic investigation police retrieved her body and sent it for post-mortem examination. A case was registered and further investigation is on.