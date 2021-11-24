Boy tries to retrieve kite from high-voltage rly line, electrocuted in New Washermanpet

Chennai :

The deceased, S Abdul Waseem of Sivan Nagar in New Washermenpet, was a school student, said police. Waseem, who was flying kites with friends at Tondiarpet railway yard on Sunday, climbed on a stationary train to retrieve a kite that was entangled on the high-tension line. He came in contact with the wire and was thrown away. He was rushed to Government Stanley Medical College Hospital but succumbed to burns on Monday night. Korukkupet railway police have registered a case and further investigation is on. Police said Waseem’s father runs a footwear shop in the neighbourhood.