Two men arrested for harassing ex-girlfriends

Chennai :

The Korukkupet police arrested a 33-year-old man for threatening and forcing his ex-girlfriend, a married woman, to come back to live with him. The complainant, a 24-year-old and mother of two, was in a relationship with the accused, Vinoth, of Korukkupet. When her husband found out about them, she eloped with Vinoth in September.





However, she returned and reconciled with her husband a month later citing Vinoth’s abusive behaviour. But Vinoth allegedly continued to threaten the woman to come back to live with him. A few days ago, Vinoth allegedly visited the victim when she was alone at the house and tried to abuse her, apart from showing photographs of her in compromised positions to her husband. Based on her complaint, the Korukkupet police registered a case and arrested Vinoth. He was remanded in judicial custody.





In the second case, the Sembium all-woman police arrested a 28-year-old man for harassing his ex-fiancee with their intimate photos. The accused, L Udayakumar, of Vyasarpadi, was engaged to his 26-year-old girlfriend.





However, the woman refused to marry him, following which the wedding was called off. But Udayakumar threatened the woman with intimate photographs they had clicked together. Based on her complaint, the Sembium all-woman police registered a case and arrested Udayakumar. He was remanded in judicial custody.