22-year-old out on bail attacked in Mogappair

Chennai :

The victim, R Rajeshkumar (22) of Mogappair East, was admitted to Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital with five sutures on his head.





The attack happened near Spartan Matriculation school on 60 Feet Road when he was at a shop with two friends. Two men who reached there on a two-wheeler attacked him with machetes and fled the spot.





Based on his complaint, the JJ Nagar police have launched a hunt for the suspects. The police said Rajeshkumar was arrested in March in a woman harassment case and suspect that the attacks could be connected to the case.