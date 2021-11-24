Biryani for 1 kg tomato: Eatery goes back to barter system after price hike

Chennai :

On Tuesday, the shop announced an unusual offer wherein the customers can get a full plate biryani for 1 kg tomato. It also offered half kg tomatoes for those who buy 2 plates of biryanis and pay in cash. The offer was only valid for one day.





The staff at the eatery said the offer was introduced to bring awareness on the price hike. They urged the public to raise voices for the farmers and the government to support them.