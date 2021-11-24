HC dismisses habeas corpus, slaps Rs 75K damage on petitioner

Chennai :

A division bench of the Madras HC comprising Justices PN Prakash and RN Manjula issued the direction after hearing the plea by M Suresh alias Periyasamy, who prayed for a direction to the Kunnam police inspector to secure and produce an 18-year-old woman, whom he claimed was his wife.





When the matter came before the bench, the girl appeared and submitted that she was married to another man on her own accord. According to her, she got separated from the petitioner after learning that he was already involved with two other women and was not of desirable character.





Recording the submissions, the court not only dismissed the petition but also slapped cost of Rs 75,000, payable by the petitioner to the girl’s mother within eight weeks.





In his petition, Suresh said he got married to the girl. However, her mother filed a complaint with the Kunnam station stating that her daughter was missing on June 13. Though a missing person case was filed initially, it was later altered as a case under Sections 9 and 5 (1) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act.





The police then arrested Suresh. He was released on bail granted by the High Court on September 1. Meanwhile, the girl married another person on September 10 after turning 18 years.