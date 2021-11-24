TNPCB to reward info on units making banned plastics

Chennai :

“As a part of the enforcement measures, the TNPCB identifies and closes down many manufacturing units. But many units go unnoticed because of various reasons. Many of them are highly unorganised and without any registration and function within a small portion of residential buildings,” a TNPCB release read.





This is why the board has enlisted the help of the public to identify any illegal units in their area and report them to the TNPCB. The information could be passed on to the respective district environmental engineers of the TNPCB, whose contact details are available on the TNPCB website https://tnpcb.gov.in/contact.php. The public can send in their complaint through e-mail, letter, WhatsApp or phone call. The board has requested the complainants to provide their names and mobile numbers to avoid prank calls.





“Informants will be appreciated and rewarded for their contribution to protecting the environment with the eradication of single-use plastics. Confidentiality of the informant will be maintained,” stated the release.