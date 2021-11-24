Discharge from Puzhal, Chembarambakkam reservoirs increased

Chennai :

“Chembarambakkam reservoir now receives 1,000 cusecs in the catchment area. To avoid inundation when the rain hits, we have increased the discharge from 500 to 2,000 cusecs from Tuesday morning. Maintaining a steady flow, we have enough capacity in the dam. The water level is expected to increase in the next two days. This pre-emptive step would ensure that there is no need to release more water into Adyar river,” a senior WRD official said.





This move ensures that too much water is not discharged at once. Even if the level in the inflow increases with the rain, the reservoirs will have the capacity to store and release it in a phased manner, the official added.





Similarly, the Puzhal lake received 71 mm of water Tuesday morning and the inflow is at 1,400 cusecs. The discharge has been increased to 1,500 cusecs. Outflow would be raised gradually depending on the rainfall.





Meanwhile, the discharge from Poondi reservoir was decreased to 12,000 cusecs from 15,000 cusecs as the authorities were able to manage a stable water level here.