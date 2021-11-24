Chennai Sangamam to be revived for CM’s maiden Pongal

Chennai :

The folk arts festival, a brainchild of DMK MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi, did not happen ever since the AIADMK returned to power in 2011, despite persistent requests from folk artists and Tamil groups. However, the clamour from the civil society for reviving the festival grew louder after MK Stalin formed the government in May.





A few days ago, various associations of folk artists met Thoothukudi MP Kanimozhi and urged her to revive the event. She had assured to take up the issue with the Chief Minister and secure a favourable reply from the government. When contacted, principal secretary to the state government, Tourism department, B Chandramohan told DT Next, “We are exploring the possibility of organising a folk arts festival during Pongal by adhering to COVID protocols. We are holding a discussion in this regard tomorrow (Wednesday).”





On the possibility of reviving the signature cultural event conceived by her, Kanimozhi said, “Folk artists and people are keen on reviving the event. The government has also announced its intentions. I am confident that it would be organised soon.”





Meanwhile, top-level DMK sources said the government has big plans for the maiden Pongal festival after Stalin formed the government and the Sangamam-like folk art festival was a part of the grand plan. Sources also disclosed that the government, along with a folk arts festival in the city, was also considering the Indian Dance Festival, a classical dance fest, in Mahabalipuram.