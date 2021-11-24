Chennai to get heavy rain on Nov 26, 27

Chennai :

“The cyclonic circulation over Southeast Bay of Bengal and neighbourhood now lies over central parts of South Bay of Bengal and extends up to 5.8 km above mean sea level. Under its influence, a low-pressure area is likely to form over the southwest Bay of Bengal during the next 24 hours. It is likely to move west - northwestwards towards Sri Lanka and south Tamil Nadu coast. And this low pressure will not turn into a cyclone,” said N Puviarasan, director, Area Cyclone Warning Centre, RMC.





For the next 48 hours, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Tiruvallur, and Ranipet may receive heavy to very heavy rains. Chennai, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Kanniyakumari, Ramanathapuram, and delta districts of TN will experience heavy rains on Wednesday, he added. On November 26 and 27, heavy to very heavy rains will occur over Chennai, Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu and Kancheepuram districts along with thunderstorm, and Tiruvannamalai, Villupuram, Vellore, Tirupattur, Ramanathapuram, Pudukottai, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Kanyakumari and delta districts of TN and Karaikal area will see heavy downpour.