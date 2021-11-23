Central team inspects flood-affected areas in Chennai and Chengalpattu

Chennai :

The team, comprising of four members, visited the flood-affected areas in GCC starting from Veera Chetty road, Pulianthope High Road and Jawahar Nagar in Thiruvika Nagar zone and Azhagappa Road in Royapuram zone. During the visit, GCC Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi and other senior officials explained the intensity of the damages caused by the recent floods and steps taken.





“We showed them the damages to roads, stormwater drains and buildings. We also explained how motor pumps were used to pump out water and food was distributed to more than 2 lakh people in the city,” said Bedi while addressing the media.





The Central team was also briefed about the rescue measures taken such as seeking the help of fishermen to deploy boats, temporary restoration works such as repairing stormwater drains.





Following the inspection in GCC, the team moved to Chengalpattu district where they inspected crop damages in Vadapattinam Panchayat. The Central team also interacted with farmers. The team then saw a photo exhibition during which the district officials briefed them about the extensive damages caused. The team then left for Puducherry.