AU’s e-governance project aims at single data centre ops

Chennai :

An MoU has been signed in this regard with the alumni of the 1971 batch of the College of Engineering. Accordingly, the alumni members will be sponsoring the software during phase-1 of the proposed project.





A senior official from the Higher Education Department said e-governance in the institutions will enable various stakeholders to control the improved operational efficiency in various key processes like grants, utilisation certificates, approval processes, and feedback mechanisms.





He said the software tools of e-governance would enable the university to submit the documents online for approval. All agencies should internally coordinate to carry the details from a common pool.





“The proposed e-governance scheme would help to minimise the unnecessary duplication of work in the university,” he said.





On the benefits to the university, the official said there would be centralised information access from anywhere, increase in student enrollment ratio, provide quality e-services, e-participation, increase clearness, improved decision making private-public participation, and less paperwork.





Accordingly, the students will also benefit by increasing their participation in education-related activities, job opportunities, social connectivity for collaboration during projects, and helping them to access virtual lecturers and seminars.





“The students could also clear their issues during exam queries and verification of results,” he said adding “similarly, the affiliated colleges to Anna University will also access the data online with regard to faculty members, students, and encouragement of their participation in governance”.