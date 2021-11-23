Intellectually challenged man beats father to death in Tiruvallur

A 28-year-old mentally-challenged man beat his father to death in Tiruvallur district on Sunday night.
Chennai: The deceased, Balakrishnan (50) of Vengathur village, was a daily wage labourer. Police said his son Pandian has been undergoing treatment for mental illness. The incident happened on Sunday when Balakrishnan’s wife was away from home to visit her relatives. Police said that there was a power cut in the village. A quarrel erupted between the father and son over lighting the candle. Enraged by it, Pandian suddenly started attacking Balakrishnan with a wooden log, killing his father on the spot. On information, Manavala Nagar police retrieved Balakrishnan’s body and sent it for post-mortem examination. Pandian was arrested and further investigation is on.
Conversations