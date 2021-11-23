Tasmac bar owner, two staff held for attacking man with liquor bottle

Tiruverkadu police arrested a Tasmac bar owner and two staff for attacking a customer when he asked for his missing mobile phone.
Chennai: V Manikandan (30) of Tiruverkadu consumed liquor at a Tasmacbar at Anbu Nagar in Koladi on Saturday night and fell asleep near the bar. When he reached home during the wee hours of Sunday, he realised that his phone was missing. He returned to the bar and inquired about his phone. A quarrel erupted between them and in the melee Manikandan was attacked with liquor bottles. Manikandan who suffered injuries in the head was rushed to Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital. Based on his complaint, Tiruverkadu police registered a case of attempted murder and arrested the bar owner V Thamizharasan (38) of Koladi, and his employees M Senthil Kumar and G Moorthi (22) of Sivaganga district and remanded in judicial custody.
